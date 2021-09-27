Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.24 on Monday, reaching $248.31. 5,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.59. The firm has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.10.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

