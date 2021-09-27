Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 3,386 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 390,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,631 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,161. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.74 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.09.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

