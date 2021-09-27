Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 5,341 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,382 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.60. 138,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,865,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

