Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 168,100 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 72.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises 5.4% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $18,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,881.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 1,150,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,806 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,161,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,335,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,075,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,821,000 after purchasing an additional 440,419 shares during the period.

FXI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 324,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,944,395. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

