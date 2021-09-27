Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $23.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

