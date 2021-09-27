Step Hero (HERO) Price Tops $1.21 on Exchanges

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $15.63 million and approximately $861,982.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002770 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Step Hero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00055217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00126149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00043481 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.