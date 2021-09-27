Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of SCM stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $261.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.