State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 47,640 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $39.43 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

