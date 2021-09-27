State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,554 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,554 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Phibro Animal Health worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,899.2% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,439,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,600 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 44.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 387,788 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 242,906 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 40.7% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 615,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 178,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 50.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $21.59 on Monday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $874.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

