State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNK opened at $18.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

