State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,871 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $8,381,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $9,453,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.48. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

