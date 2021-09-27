State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

SPT opened at $144.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.31 and a 200 day moving average of $84.87. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -313.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $441,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $6,715,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,711 shares of company stock worth $19,811,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

