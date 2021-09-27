STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) were down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $135.65 and last traded at $136.50. Approximately 2,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 549,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.55.

Several analysts have commented on STAA shares. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 316.57 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,315 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,851 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

