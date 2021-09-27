Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $65.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SQSP traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.44. 5,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,773. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $196.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

