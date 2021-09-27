SPX FLOW, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

SPX FLOW has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SPX FLOW to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $77.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.55. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLOW. Bank of America began coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPX FLOW stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of SPX FLOW worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

