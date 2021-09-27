Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 399,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $19,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $48.89 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

SRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.24.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

