SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 33.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,158 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825,292 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,810 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,802,000 after buying an additional 1,503,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 346,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,916,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $130.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.34. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $107.72 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

