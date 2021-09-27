SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2021

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 350,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,513,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,980,000 after buying an additional 431,301 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $366,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.25 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

