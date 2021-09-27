SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 350,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,513,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,980,000 after buying an additional 431,301 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $366,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.25 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29.

