SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 172,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,378,833 shares.The stock last traded at $41.86 and had previously closed at $42.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

