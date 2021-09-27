SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) is Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,876 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.02% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $19,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.85. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,064. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.59 and its 200-day moving average is $118.66. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.30.

