S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $464.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $491.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $453.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.04. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

