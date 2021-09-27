SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.81. 1,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 139,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOPH. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

