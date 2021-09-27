Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

SONVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Sonova alerts:

OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $80.44 on Friday. Sonova has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $83.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.