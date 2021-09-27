Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STWRY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of STWRY stock remained flat at $$12.06 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.