Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale cut Snam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Snam from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snam presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Snam stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. Snam has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

