Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Sells $82,874.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anna Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $115,650.00.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $76.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average is $67.57. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 111.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,608 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $100,410,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Smartsheet by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

