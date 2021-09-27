SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

SGH opened at $48.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SMART Global has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $58.39.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,026,647 shares of company stock worth $152,692,140. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

