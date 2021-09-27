SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITE. Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

NYSE SITE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $208.03. 1,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,166. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.09 and a 200 day moving average of $180.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $114.96 and a twelve month high of $212.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $2,943,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,916,159.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,372. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.