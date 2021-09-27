SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.33 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will report $119.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.10 million and the lowest is $115.04 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $95.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $488.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.80 million to $516.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $499.92 million, with estimates ranging from $471.75 million to $545.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on SITC. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

NYSE SITC opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. SITE Centers has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $16.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 215,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 8.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 670,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 52,304 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 24.5% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,872,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 565,280 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SITE Centers by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

