Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce $8.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.07 million and the highest is $8.20 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $9.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $44.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $44.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $51.53 million, with estimates ranging from $51.13 million to $51.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

SLP traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.22. 210,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,782. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.62 million, a PE ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $433,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,430,831 shares in the company, valued at $197,925,220.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,060. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

