SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Up to $23.42

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.42, but opened at $24.31. SI-BONE shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 2,012 shares.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, began coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.02 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $140,846.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,299 shares of company stock worth $400,784. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

