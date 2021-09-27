Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 334,553 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334,553 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.19% of Alamos Gold worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,928 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166,337 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,211,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after acquiring an additional 89,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGI. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 142.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.17 million. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

