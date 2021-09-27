Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 18,144 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 25.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,144 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO opened at $101.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average is $98.40. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

