Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,691 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 230.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 25.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

In other news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,334. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

IRBT stock opened at $81.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.98. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. Research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

