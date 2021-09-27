Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 10,947 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $73.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

