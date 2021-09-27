Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 10,432 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,432 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $198.01 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.30 and its 200 day moving average is $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

