Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.28. 2,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 931,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SHCR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.59.
About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
