ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Boosted by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.74.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $17.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $648.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,955. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $681.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $615.69 and a 200 day moving average of $547.01. The company has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of 793.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

