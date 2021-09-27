Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 252 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 38.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.35 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

