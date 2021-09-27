Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million.

SELB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SELB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 767,763 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SELB traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 617,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

