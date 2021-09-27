Sei Investments Co. Makes New $300,000 Investment in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 25,002.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 134 shares of company stock valued at $2,990 over the last 90 days. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

