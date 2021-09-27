Sei Investments Co. Makes New $268,000 Investment in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $200,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $341,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $32.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.68. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.