Sei Investments Co. Has $290,000 Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNL. Truist Securities lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.