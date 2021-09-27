Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $19.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

