Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 19,669 Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of PWP stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.38. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.44.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $255.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

