Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $959.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at $185,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.