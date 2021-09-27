Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.29. 310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,156. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.27. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.51 and a 1-year high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.