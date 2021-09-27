Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCFLF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

Schaeffler stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Research analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

