SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to announce earnings of $2.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the highest is $2.69. SBA Communications posted earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $10.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.49 to $10.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $11.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBAC. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 12.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 75.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $344.93 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.72 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

