Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Kulicke and Soffa Industries accounts for about 0.3% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,660,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,002.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 489,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,123,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $65.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.93. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

